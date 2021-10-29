More

    Philippe Coutinho recalled, Vinicius Jr ejected

    Sports


    Leader in the 2022 World Cup qualifying standings for the South America zone with ten wins and one draw in eleven matches, Brazil will have another chance to increase its lead over its pursuers. On November 11, at the NeoQuímica Arena, the Auriverdes will challenge Colombia, fourth in the standings.

    What follows after this advertisement

    Five days later, Tite’s gang will travel to San Juan to challenge Lionel Messi’s Argentina. On this occasion, Tite summoned a group of 23 players. And the main information is clearly the return to the selection of Philippe Coutinho (29).

    The FC Barcelona player has not appeared in the Canarinha jersey since October 13, 2020. More surprising is the absence of Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior. Sparkling with the Merengues, he obviously did not convince Tite.


    The players summoned by Tite:

    Guardians: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Chapeco (Grêmio)

    Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid), Emerson (Tottenham) Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica Lisbon), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

    Environments : Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (OL), Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona), Gerson (OM)

    Attackers: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Raphinha (Leeds United), Antony (Ajax), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleApple could cede the place of the world’s largest capitalization to Microsoft
    Next articleAssassin’s Creed Valhalla: The highest grossing game in the Ubisoft saga?

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC