Philippe Coutinho recalled, Vinicius Jr ejected

Leader in the 2022 World Cup qualifying standings for the South America zone with ten wins and one draw in eleven matches, Brazil will have another chance to increase its lead over its pursuers. On November 11, at the NeoQuímica Arena, the Auriverdes will challenge Colombia, fourth in the standings.

What follows after this advertisement

Five days later, Tite’s gang will travel to San Juan to challenge Lionel Messi’s Argentina. On this occasion, Tite summoned a group of 23 players. And the main information is clearly the return to the selection of Philippe Coutinho (29).

The FC Barcelona player has not appeared in the Canarinha jersey since October 13, 2020. More surprising is the absence of Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior. Sparkling with the Merengues, he obviously did not convince Tite.





The players summoned by Tite:

Guardians: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Chapeco (Grêmio)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid), Emerson (Tottenham) Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica Lisbon), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Environments : Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (OL), Philippe Coutinho (FC Barcelona), Gerson (OM)

Attackers: Matheus Cunha (Hertha Berlin), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Raphinha (Leeds United), Antony (Ajax), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)