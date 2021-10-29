Philippe Lacheau unveils the trailer for his new comedy, “Super-hero despite himself”

The actor-director, king of the French box office with his schoolboy comedies, returns with a parody of superhero films. He reveals the first images.

Since Baby sitting, got out Seven years ago, the “Bande à Fifi” reigned supreme at the French box office. Philippe Lacheau reunites with his accomplices Julien Arruti, Tarek Boudali and Elodie Fontan in Superhero in spite of himself, his new film as a director. He unveils the first images this Friday.

“Apprentice actor in a galley, Cédric finally landed his first role in a superhero film. One evening, while borrowing the filming car, he was the victim of an accident which made him lose his memory. When he woke up. , dressed in his vigilante costume and in the middle of the film’s props, he is convinced that he has become the character of the film with a perilous mission to accomplish. But it is not a hero and even less a superhero who wants to … And even less Cédric “, announces the synopsis, which partly recalls that of Volt, Disney cartoon released in 2008.





Also worn by Chantal Ladesou, another favorite actress of Philippe Lacheau, but also by Rayane Bensetti and Jean-Hugues Anglade, Superhero in spite of himself will open the Alpe d’Huez festival in January 2022. Release scheduled for February 9th.

Tarek Boudali, who is preparing his new film as a director, seduced more than a million spectators between the two confinements last year with his detective comedy 30 days max. Next year he will be showing at Liar, the new film by Olivier Baroux. Elodie Fontan will find her side the team of Good God in a third installment, the release of which is set for February 2, 2022.