Planck discovered a proto-cluster of forming galaxies questioning cosmological simulations

Telescopes on Earth have confirmed the observations of the Planck satellite which suggested the existence of a proto-cluster of galaxies. But they also revealed that it was the site of a spectacular star formation rate, ten thousand times higher than that of our Milky Way, which is not easily understood with current models of cosmology. describing the growth of galaxies.

The origin of galaxies has been discussed within the framework of relativistic cosmological models since at least the 1930s and the history on this subject is very rich and very interesting as one can be convinced by reading the famous work of Nobel Prize in Physics James Peebles : Large-Scale Structure of the Universe.

Basically, initial density fluctuations are involved in the matter born during the big Bang and as always, it is Georges lemaître who was the first to understand in which directions the cosmology relativism was to develop, anticipating many modern results. The densest areas are unstable and will collapse gravitationally. At first, the phenomenon is described by equations simple and we stay in what we call linear approximations, close to the physical of Newton. While these equations are easy to solve analytically, there comes a point when the densities and thecollapse become so important that nonlinear equations must be solved, as in the case of fluid flows for large airplanes. speed and this requires calculations digital on computer (see for example on this subject Introduction to cosmology by Jayant Narlikar).

Extract from the TV-Web-cinema platform ” From the Big Bang to the Living Which covers the most recent discoveries in the field of astrophysics and cosmology (2010). © Jean-Pierre Luminet

Planck and the origin of galaxies

Fluctuations in density were accompanied by fluctuations in temperature and they left an imprint in the famous fossil radiation which has been dramatically studied and mapped by the Planck satellite and the global teamastrophysicists, the “Planckiens”, who took part in this great adventure of the noosphere in search of its origins. Futura readers were well acquainted with one of these researchers, who unfortunately died tragically, Cecile Renault. Another member of the Planckians, Laurence Perrotto, had spoken to us at length about fossil radiation.

Planck confirmed what has already been known for decades, namely that the density fluctuations in known matter, deduced from the study of fossil radiation, were too small for galaxies and galaxy clusters have already formed. To resolve the contradiction, we can assume the existence of a component of black matter more important than the known material and which does not emit light, leaves a more subtle indirect trace in the fossil radiation. Trace that we have actually seen and which constitute rather very convincing proof of the existence of dark matter even if very recently Mond theory scored a point on this.

The standard cosmological model, of which one of the pioneers is precisely James Peebles, therefore involves a component of so-called cold dark matter, because its particles would move at low speeds in front of that of light just like those of a gas cold (temperature increases thermal agitation and speeds in a gas). This subject exotic can collapse much more quickly, taking with it ordinary matter, which will first form stars then galaxies and clusters of galaxies coming together giving large structures according to the standard cosmological model with dark matter, but also with an additional exotic component which is referred to asdark energy but which translates more exactly in the form of a cosmological constant. All of this is excellently summarized and set out in the video below which the reader should watch to get to the rest of this article at best.



For about 13.8 billion years, the Universe has not stopped evolving. Contrary to what our eyes tell us when we contemplate the sky, what composes it is far from being static. Physicists have observations at different ages of the Universe and carry out simulations in which they replay its formation and evolution. It seems that dark matter has played a big role from the beginning of the Universe until the formation of the large structures observed today. © CEA Research

A feverish formation of new stars

Today, as explained in a press release from the Cnrs, an international team of astrophysicists involving researchers from the University of Paris-Saclay, the University of Toulouse III – Paul Sabatier, Aix-Marseille University and the ‘University Claude bernard de Lyon, explains having plunged into the distant past ofUniverse observable and to have confirmed one of the predictions of the standard cosmological model: the existence of proto-clusters of galaxies in formation. We can be convinced of this with two publications in journals MNRAS and A&A but that can be found in free access on arXiv.

The existence of these proto-clusters, therefore formed of very young galaxies in the process of coming together under the effect of gravity, was already predicted in particular by numerical simulations but we thought we could potentially already see around 2,000 in the observations of fossil radiation made by Planck in the early 2010s. These potential proto-clusters were of course observed when the cosmos must already have been billions of years old.

Astrophysicists had previously attempted to confirm the existence of these proto-clusters using data from another famous mission from theESA, that of Herschel satellite. Finally, by also combining observations from several other ground-based telescopes, the Japanese Subaru in Hawaii and the Large Binocular Telescope (Large Binocular Telescope Observatory) United States, located at 3,267 meters above sea level on Mount Graham, Arizona, astrophysicists can now announce the existence of the proto-cluster called PHz G237.01 + 42.50, or G237 for short. It is amazing because it contains a few galaxies which form stars at a rate much higher than that of the Milky Way currently (with about one mass solar converted to a star every year.)

Press release on our last great discovery: confirmation of a galaxy protoamas when the Universe was 3 billion years old! (z = 2.16 for experts). And which forms many TOO many stars compared to the models… mystery!

Explanations pic.twitter.com/6cTiZjJNKu – herve_dole (@herve_dole) October 26, 2021

Among the researchers at the origin of this discovery which concerns a star seen as it was about 3 billion years after the Big Bang, we find the Planckien Herve Dole, astrophysicist at the IAS (CNRS / Université Paris-Saclay) and co-signatory of the two studies available on arXiv. He commented on the event in the CNRS press release but also on his account Twitter : ” Planck detected these proto-cluster candidates from space about a decade ago. Confirming and studying them took time, many observations with other telescopes, and hard work on the part of researchers and students. It is a great achievement to finally see one of these proto-clusters studied in detail, but many questions remain open as they call into question the models of their formation and in part our understanding of the formation of stars in halos. most massive dark matter in the distant Universe. The European cosmology space mission Euclid, which should be launched in 2023, should make it possible to identify other structures of this type, thus making it possible to identify more general laws than those based on a few individual cases “.

Hervé Dole was kind enough to answer Futura’s questions and his interview will soon follow this article. Let us also point out the one that the astrophysicist and cosmologist wrote and published very recently in The Conversation France.