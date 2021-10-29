Play Forza Horizon 5 via Xbox Game Pass in Advance with the Premium Pack | Xbox one

After starting to unleash the heavy artillery with the release of Age of Empires IV yesterday, Xbox Game Studios do not intend to stop there. November 9 will mark the release of the highly anticipated Forza Horizon 5, but did you know that it is possible to play it a few days in advance, even if you are just subscribed to Xbox Game Pass?

The different editions of Forza Horizon 5

Like the other games, the new iteration of Forza Horizon will offer three editions depending on whether you want to extend your experience or not. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have access to the Standard Edition which allows access only to the base game. Of course, it will be possible to purchase it separately, just like the Deluxe and Premium editions.

The Deluxe allows you to enjoy a car pack that contains 42 cars at reduced prices in addition to the base game, while the Premium includes the base game, the two future expansions, the car pack, the VIP subscription, the welcome pack, but also early access!





Contents Standard Edition Deluxe edition Premium Edition Premium Extensions Bundle Forza Horizon 5 X X X Welcome pack X X Car pass X X X Early access X X VIP Membership X X Extension 1 X X Extension 2 X X

Play Forza Horizon 5 ahead of time, even with Xbox Game Pass!

However, it is possible to purchase the “Premium Expansion Pack” without the base game, which means that by purchasing it, you will benefit from the content of the Premium edition, but without the base game. Thus, by purchasing it, you can play Forza Horizon 5 from November 5 if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass!

It will take 49.99 euros to be the holder of this lot, or 44.99 euros if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass. Isn’t it tantalizing to tell you that it is possible to roam the expanses of Mexico as early as next week on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC?

