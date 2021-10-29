PNF investigation into suspicion of influence peddling

Suez unions filed a complaint in June. The secretary general of the Elysee is in the crosshairs.

The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) has been investigating since mid-June following a complaint from several unions of the Suez group, suspecting in particular the secretary general of the Elysee and officials of Veolia and Engie of influence peddling around the Veolia’s takeover bid for Suez, AFP learned on Friday from a judicial source.

The plaintiffs – who represent the majority of the inter-union of the Suez group – denounced “the intervention of the Élysée well in advance of the public announcement of the project“Merger between the two flagships of water and waste, then”regular and repeated pressure to achieve»The reconciliation.

Read alsoSuez: the governance of the future group risks turning into a puzzle

The PNF’s preliminary investigation was opened on June 18, 2021, the judicial source said. Veolia, Engie and Meridiam, contacted by AFP on Friday, declined to comment.

Suspicion of an agreement

In their complaint, filed on April 22 with the financial prosecutor’s office, the unions suspected the secretary general of the Elysee Palace Alexis Kohler, the CEO of Veolia Antoine Frérot, the chairman of the board of directors of Engie Jean-Pierre Clamadieu and the CEO of the Meridiam Thierry Déau fund, for having agreed on the merger of the two entities.

The unions referred in the complaint to several meetings “involving the government“, In an agreement with Meridiam”upstream of the project announcement“, From”the intervention at different levels of many actors close to power (…) but above all the direct intervention of Alexis Kohler in October 2020 with union representatives»To obtain, during the Board of Directors of Engie, that Veolia repurchases the shares (29.9%) held by Suez.





Read alsoBertrand Camus: “I decided not to be part of the adventure of the new Suez”

In May, a month after the complaint, the Union Syndicale (CGT-CFDT-CFTC) of Suez, claiming 65% of the representativeness of the group, had “decided to give formal notice to the companies Veolia, Engie, Meridiam and Suez not to destroy or alter the documents seized on November 26, 2020 and currently in receivership“.

They were worried about seeing “disappear”these documents (which) could turn out to be decisive evidence allowing to identify with more precision the role of each of the actors who were involvedIn the redemption.

Takeover bid launched at the end of July

On the evening of Sunday August 30, 2020, Antoine Frérot, CEO of the world’s number one water and waste company, launched the industrial and financial soap opera of the year in France by presenting to the press his grand design, the acquisition of the rival always.

In early October 2020, Veolia bought 29.9% of Suez from Engie, before launching a takeover bid on the rest of the shares, to the chagrin of its beleaguered rival.

But after more than seven months of tough negotiations, the leaders of Veolia and Suez finally agreed in mid-May that the former absorb a large part of the latter and form a “champion»Water and waste weighing 37 billion euros. At the end of July, Veolia launched a takeover bid for the remaining 70.1%.

The case should, according to the parties, be settled in the coming months, giving birth to a reinforced Veolia and one in Suez reduced to 40% of the current group.

Union reaction

The Union Syndicale Suez, which had filed a complaint on April 22 with the PNF, “calls for the immediate suspension of buyback operations pending the outcome of the investigation», Reacted Friday the unions CFDT, CFTC and CGT composing this union. The opening of this investigation “fully validate (this) approach“Union,”as well as the seriousness of the reproaches made to this operation», They added.