Pogba, Ferguson, pressure … Solskjaer comes out of the silence!

Tomorrow, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will probably knock down his last card against Tottenham (6.30 p.m.). Any other result than a victory should seal the fate of the Norwegian, in the eye of the storm since the humiliation suffered against Liverpool last Sunday (0-5). Present at a press conference on the eve of the match against Spurs, the Red Devils coach took stock of this more than eventful week.

On the hectic week

“We have had a difficult week. The result and performance against Liverpool was not good enough. We have to make sure that we are ready for the next game. We have had a good week of training.”

On the need to react

“We need a reaction, it’s my job to put the players in the right frame of mind. I am responsible for the reaction, the result, the performance.”

On the working week

“It’s not just the state of mind, it’s the approach, the game plan, the tactics. We’ve had a good week of training and I feel the boys are ready to give their best. of themselves as they always do “.

On the discussion with Sir Alex Ferguson

“It was brief. Sir Alex came over for business stuff. We spoke for a brief moment because he was with Cristiano.”

On its ability to react

“I have had bad times as a player here and as a manager. I have faced setbacks, there have been two or three crises at least since I became manager here and one thing that I can say is that I will fight “.

On rumors of tensions with Pogba

“Paul came to see me, he was angry. You expect to be criticized, you take responsibility, the performance was not good, but you cannot accept the lies. Paul told me what it is. he posted on his social networks. We cannot accept the lies. Do not make up lies about the players or about me “.





On the humiliation suffered against Liverpool

“This performance was not acceptable. It felt like a knockout boxer, knocked down in the first round. You see Tyson Fury when he gets knocked down, he gets up and is ready to go. start over. We got up too early. We conceded a goal and we wanted to come back and we left too much space against a good team. The spirit and the communication have to be better “.

On the pressure

“I’m more focused than ever. The locker room is united. We have respect for each other. When you are criticized, you go to the front with your teammates, that’s the reaction.”