Pogba, the sentence that ridiculed him to MU

During the shock between MU and Liverpool, and which saw the Red Devils being crushed by their rivals (0-5), Paul Pogba only remained on the field for fifteen minutes of play. is seen indicating the way to the locker room after a violent tackle on Naby Keita. An expulsion with which the French community was shamed.

Pogba, a questionable leader

Beyond his wrongdoing, Pogba could have his head bowed after the game because of what he told his teammates at halftime. According to the English journalist Andy Mitten, he had let go in the locker room, and while the score was 0-3 for the Reds, the following sentence: “Do not do anything stupid, like being kicked out”.





La Pioche therefore lost face with its partners by finally being the first to lose its cool in the face of the bad turn of events. He recognized her in the locker room and apologized to everyone for his behavior. He could have done it to the supporters as well, but it was a whole different speech he had given in public. Rather than remorse, he expressed the common will to roll up their sleeves, bounce back and restore pride to the whole club.