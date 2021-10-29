Poles try to help abandoned migrants in icy forests on Belarusian border

As thousands of migrants are stuck in the woods between Poland and Belarus, groups of volunteers are organizing to come to their aid. But the terrible Russian winter is coming

Nestled in a sleeping bag placed low on the ground in the middle of the forest, a young Syrian smiles when a Polish activist walks him with a stuffed animal on his chest. She leans towards her mother, squeezes her hand and asks, “Are you all right?” “. The family of four have just spent a week in the cold and damp woods between Belarus and Poland, like thousands of migrants who have been trying to enter the European Union since this summer.

After setting out on the journey to seek treatment for their son with cerebral palsy, mother Ala Massini says they found themselves trapped between Belarus and Poland. “They (Belarusian soldiers) told us that we had to choose between death and Poland,” says the 25-year-old, sitting under the pines, near the small Polish town of Kleszczele.

“We went to the Polish side to ask for help from the army. We asked to go through because the children were hungry and cold, and they were sick, but they told us to go back to Syria, ”she continues. The family then contacted a network of Polish volunteers, Grupa Granica (Frontier Group), whose contact details circulated among the migrants and who provided them with dry clothes and food.

They offered legal aid and supervised the meeting with the border guards. “It is very important to show them solidarity, human warmth and that they are not alone,” said Marysia Zlonkiewicz, activist of Grupa Granica.

Members of NGOs, doctors, politicians or ordinary citizens, they find ways to help. “A lot of people have reached out. Many want to help look in the woods for those who need help, ”said the activist.

Sent “like soccer balls”

Hundreds of migrants are on the Polish side of the border and thousands in Belarus – most of them being sent back several times between the two countries, “like soccer balls”, laments the activist.





The migrants say the Belarusian side refuses to let them return to Minsk to return home, while the Poles refuse to let them pass and file asylum applications. And push them back to Belarus. Some migrants manage to avoid border guards and cross into neighboring Germany.

The European Union suspects Belarus of being behind the unprecedented influx of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, to Poland, in retaliation against European sanctions. The Polish government has established a local state of emergency which denies journalists and aid workers access to the immediate border area. The authorities also want to build a wall at the border.

Several migrants have died trying to cross the border, and police have reported incidents in which migrants threw sticks and stones at security forces.

“Humanitarian crisis”

The Medycy na granicy (Doctors at the border) volunteer group called the situation “dramatic”. The group’s coordinator, Jakub Sieczko, specifies that “in several cases, people’s lives are directly threatened. Unfortunately, the exclusion zone status forbids us to enter it ”despite“ the humanitarian crisis ”, he regrets.

Good Samaritans risk fines and arrest if they venture there. Only residents are exempt from the ban and a few have joined the aid movement.

” Winter is coming “

The neighboring town of Michalowo grabbed the headlines when border guards returned a group of migrants, mostly women and children, to the woods, despite their asylum claims. In response to the media outcry, the premises of the fire station are now filled with bags and boxes with food and clothing. ” Winter is coming. If we do nothing, it will really lead to a tragedy, ”Mayor Marek Nazarko said during a demonstration against refoulements.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a border guard denies the accusations of ill-treatment: “We would never harm anyone,” she said. Retired Krystyna Luczewska came from the nearby town of Bialystok with five bags of winter clothes. “I think especially of the children”, slips, very moved, this grandmother of 66 years.