Police share excruciating new details about Texas House of Horror

Police have made new revelations about the Texas Horror House, where three children were found abandoned next to the body of their deceased brother.

Last Sunday, three children were found abandoned in a Texas apartment next to the body of their dead brother. The investigation revealed that the 8-year-old victim was killed in 2020 and that since then the mother and her companion no longer live at their home. Police released new details on the sordid affair on Wednesday. Little Kendrick’s murder took place around Thanksgiving, then giving the body time to decompose for a year. It is next to this corpse that the three children of 15, 10 and 7 years old lived, while the couple were on their side installed about fifteen minutes from this building. A neighbor told ABC 7 that she started to smell an odor coming from their apartment but thought the place was abandoned. She reportedly called the building officials several times to inform them of the smell.

On Sunday, the elder contacted the emergency services, explaining that he had been abandoned months ago and confident that his little brother’s body was in a room. He then said that Kendrick was regularly locked in this room where his mother’s companion beat him. “Over time, I think the violence started to be regular, most often directed at the youngest children, and the 15-year-old was terrified, he was counting on his mother to call the police… But it didn’t ‘never happened,’ Lt. Dennis Wilford said at a press conference. The 10-year-old, for his part, told investigators that he witnessed the violence suffered by Kendrick, remembering seeing the man kick and punch him in the back and other places on his body. ‘to which he succumbs. The mother’s companion then allegedly put a blanket on the little boy.





The elder “did his best to take care of others”

The couple were arrested this week. Gloria Y. Williams, 35, has been charged with injury to a child by omission, lack of medical care and supervision. Brian W. Coulter, 31, is for his part prosecuted for murder. During her questioning, the mother claimed that she tried to intervene during the fatal assault on little Kendrick. She also said she did not contact the police because her partner forbade her. It was shortly after the murder that the couple moved out. The investigation revealed that the mother, however, helped cover up the boy’s death. She is also accused of starving one of her children.

The situation is “horrible, tragic” for these three children who “lived in rather deplorable conditions”, declared the sheriff Ed Gonzalez during a press conference at the time of the discovery of the facts this weekend. The elder “was doing his best to take care of others,” he added. The two youngest “appeared to be undernourished and showed signs of physical injury.” In particular, the 10-year-old should undergo jaw surgery. By May 2020, three of the children had stopped attending school. A procedure for school absences had been initiated against the mother in 2019, then abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The three brothers are now in the care of child protection services.