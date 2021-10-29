Polish parliament approves construction of anti-migrant wall on border with Belarus

The cost of the wall is estimated at 353 million euros and it is to extend over 100 kilometers to the eastern border of the European Union.

The Polish Parliament definitively validated Friday, October 29 the government plan to build a wall on the border with Belarus to prevent migrants and refugees from crossing into Poland.

Read alsoBrussels keeps the pressure on Poland

The cost of the wall is estimated at 353 million euros and it is to extend over 100 kilometers to the eastern border of the European Union. President Andrzej Duda had announced that he would sign this law as soon as it was approved by Parliament. Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have crossed or attempted to cross the border from Belarus since the summer.

The European Union accuses the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko of bringing nationals of countries in the Middle East and Africa to Minsk and then passing them across the borders of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland in retaliation for the economic sanctions imposed by the EU on his regime.

In response, Poland imposed a state of emergency in the border area, dispatched thousands of soldiers there and legalized the controversial practice of direct refoulement. Non-governmental organizations have warned of the increasingly dangerous weather conditions for people.





“There will be no financing of barbed wire”

Poland is one of twelve EU member states that last week asked the European Union to fund the erection of “barriersAt their borders. However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels would not fund the construction of barriers at the EU’s borders.

Ursula Von der Leyen, last week reminded the leaders at the summit in Brussels of a common position of the Commission and the European Parliament saying that “there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls“. Insisting that Poland is “attackedBy Belarus, Nationalist Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last week that the wall was essential for “protect” Poland.

The state of emergency, which prevents journalists and charities from approaching the border, has proved particularly controversial and the EU has called for “transparency“. The United Nations called for urgent action eight days ago to save lives and avoid suffering on the border between the EU and Belarus, after the death of several asylum seekers.

SEE AS ​​WELL – The European Union is opposed to “financing of barbed wire and walls»Anti-migrants at the borders