Pope Francis urges world leaders to “provide effective responses to ecological crisis”

The sovereign pontiff, who will not go to Glasgow, warned against “the degradation of our common home” before the climate conference.

He castigates the return of “isolationism” and “protectionism”. Two days before COP26, Pope Francis is appealing to world leaders. “The policymakers who will meet in Glasgow are urgently called upon to provide effective responses to the current ecological crisis and thus to offer concrete hope to future generations”, he told the BBC (in English), Friday October 29.

The Sovereign Pontiff warned against the “unprecedented threat of climate change and the degradation of our common home”. But according to him, this “succession of crises” environmental, economic, humanitarian and health issues that are currently hitting the planet is perhaps also a moment with “opportunities” to seize, “that we must not waste”.





“We never come out of a crisis alone, without the others”, explained the Pope, who will not go to COP26 himself. From Sunday, some 200 countries will try to agree on how to further reduce their CO2 emissions, with the hope of containing global warming below 1.5 ° C compared to the pre-industrial era. . For many, this UN summit is the last chance to get there.