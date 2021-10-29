Press release Clermont Foot 63 / OM – Clermont Foot

Dear supporters,

Clermont Foot 63 has the pleasure but also the regret to announce that all the places for the match against Olympique de Marseille have been sold.

The match will be sold out on Sunday October 31 at 8:45 p.m.

Obviously, the first Clermont Foot / OM in the history of Ligue 1 Uber Eats generated many requests for places and in view of the exceptional enthusiasm, it is not lying to say that we could have filled the stadium three times. .

We would first like to thank our 8,735 subscribers and partners who made a commitment this summer and have been with us since the first hour of this 2021/2022 season, pushing our players at each meeting, whatever the opponent, whatever the score… Since the first day, the atmosphere at the stadium has been extraordinary, our players and the whole club are very grateful.

These 8,735 people had the assurance, since July, of being able to witness this shock against OM. This summer, the club decided to apply some of the most affordable subscription rates in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, in order to be able to offer as many people as possible the chance to support the club throughout the season and attend large posters at home.

A gauge had to be kept for contractual obligations with the Professional Football League, partners and opposing clubs but also to give the chance to non-holders of subscriptions to be able to buy tickets at a single price for each home match.





In order to keep a Gabriel-Montpied stadium acquired to the cause of our team, and not to be overwhelmed with seat reservations from Marseille supporters, many throughout France and whose visitor parking has been closed by the LFP, the club has privileged, for this match, the sale of remaining places, with quotas, to its close network: volunteers and members of the club, institutions working for many years in the organization of matches, licensees of our Association.

Unfortunately, the current capacity of the stadium (nearly 13,000 seats) could not meet all the demands. The general public was given a chance to book tickets on our online ticket office this Tuesday, October 26. The last available tickets were gone in less than 20 minutes, with thousands checking in early.

We understand the frustration of Clermont supporters who were unable to obtain their precious sesame because of this exceptional enthusiasm, but we do not tolerate “fakes news” on social networks. No, the club did not offer 3,000 invitations to its stadium for this important meeting.

In addition, we would like to draw attention to the increase in scams by which sellers use unofficial distribution networks (including Viagogo, Leboncoin, the Facebook Marketplace) to resell Clermont Foot 63 match tickets or to sublet. subscriptions. In addition to being overpriced, these tickets will not guarantee your entry to the stadium.

Regarding the subletting of subscriptions, we remind you that it is totally prohibited and liable to cancellation of the subscription before the suspected match as well as to legal proceedings. A verification unit has been set up at the club in order to stem these fraudulent steps.

Thank you all for your understanding, your exceptional support and more than ever, come on Clermont!