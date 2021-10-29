Price increases: what will be the role of negotiators that Michel-Edouard Leclerc wants to revive?

the essential

The CEO of Leclerc hypermarkets announces the return of negotiators to obtain from producers and manufacturers the lowest prices for consumers.

Rise in the price of pasta, rise of the baguette, threats to the price of chicken, pork or milk … Shopping is already more expensive. The price printed on the receipt may increase further in the coming months.

As every year, in the fall, trade negotiations will open between farmers, producers and manufacturers on one side and large-scale distribution on the other to define the prices that will be displayed on the shelves in 2022. Farmers and manufacturers will seek the highest prices while supermarkets will want to buy at the lowest prices.

To obtain them, Michel-Edouard Leclerc announces the return “in force” of the negotiators. “We promised to let the increase in agricultural production costs pass but everything else will be peeled, either deferred or refused,” said the CEO of the Leclerc hypermarkets on France Bleu Pays d’Auvergne. “We are going to do our job. We will work with discernment”. Clearly, the negotiation policy will be firmer with manufacturers. “Consumers today, they are the ones who drive growth. We are talking about energy transition, relaunching the economy, but if we frighten the consumer with prices that are too high, that will not do it.”





Objective: the lowest possible price

Negotiators have an essential mission for mass distribution. Negotiate the most favorable purchase volumes and prices for their brand with farmers, producers and manufacturers. Discuss prices, negotiate, insist for hours on end to reach the desired prices. This year, the negotiations are shaping up to be more than manly.

Asked by The world in February, a supplier remained anonymous mentioned negotiations “where one has more the impression to undergo than to negotiate”. Discussions would be the hardest with Leclerc and Intermarché, according to this supplier. On the supermarket side, an anonymous negotiator also said: “Before the supplier arrives, my colleagues turn on the heating fully in the room. Suddenly, he wants to get out as quickly as possible, and gives in more easily” .

The price increase has never exceeded 2% since 2012. Prices that had even fallen between 2014 and 2016 due to a strong trade war between the brands. And Michel-Edouard Leclerc made his accounts: inflation would threaten a quarter of the turnover of 50 billion euros of its hypermarkets.