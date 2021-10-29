Prime Macron: more French people are now affected … do you have the right to touch it?

the essential

Due to the increase in the minimum wage on October 1, 2021, the exceptional purchasing power bonus, or “Macron bonus”, benefits more employees. Employees earning a maximum of € 4,768.41 are now eligible.

The “Macron bonus” renewed. On its platform, the Public Service announced this Wednesday, October 27 that the exceptional purchasing power bonus is renewed by the corrective finance law for 2021. It will be granted to employees earning less than three times the minimum wage, and is exempt from paying tax and social contributions. Following an increase in the minimum wage on October 1, 2021, “more employees can now benefit from the exceptional bonus” informs the Public Service.

On October 1, the minimum growth wage will increase by 2.2%. Thus, employees earning a maximum of 4,768.41 euros will henceforth be eligible for this bonus. Previously, only those earning 49,961.74 euros were. The monthly remuneration of the employee must be less during the 12 months preceding the payment of the bonus than three times the amount of the minimum wage.





Several conditions

“This bonus is exempt from tax, contributions and social contributions, up to a limit of € 1,000, limit increased to € 2,000 in the event of the signing of a profit-sharing agreement or for second-line workers if upgrading measures have been initiated “indicates the Public Service on its platform. In order to benefit from social and tax exemptions, the premium must still meet other conditions.

First, it benefits “employees under an employment contract, temporary workers or public officials of a public industrial and commercial establishment or of a public administrative establishment when it employs personnel governed by private law on the date of termination. its payment “. The remuneration must therefore be three times lower than the minimum wage, it is paid between June 1 and March 31. Also, it “cannot replace an increase in remuneration or a bonus provided for by a salary agreement, the employment contract or a practice in force in the company or the public establishment”. Finally, it is capped at 1,000 euros for establishments that have not signed a profit-sharing agreement, and 2,000 euros for those that have signed such an agreement, “or in companies with less than 50 employees or for second-line workers “.