Prince Harry and Meghan Markle harassed, this investigation that shivers down your spine

At the start of 2020, Prince Harry officially cut ties with the British monarchy. Since then, he has embarked on many projects. His wife Meghan Markle too, starting with his foundation. She and Prince Harry are working on several audiovisual projects for the Netflix platform but also podcast for Spotify. In addition, she is developing a book for children. For his part, Prince Harry is preparing to publish a book for next year which he already presents as “his memoirs”. Some experts are already announcing that this book could sour relations with the royal family.

Meghan Markle: It’s the hidden side of the iceberg!

While waiting for this long-awaited release in bookstores, the English magazine L’Express Uk just made a shattering revelation. Indeed, the cursed couple of the British crown received close to 114,000 tweets that harassed them. According to our colleagues from L’Express Uk, this smear campaign would be ” unprecedented “. In their pages, we could read this Wednesday, October 27 that ” 83 Twitter accounts are responsible for around 70% of the abuses directed against Harry and Meghan. “

We can only remember the suffering of Meghan Markle when the English tabloid press targeted her. The latter had confided in her distress during her now famous interview with Oprah. Indeed, at the beginning of March, Oprah interviewed for the CBS channel the couple Meghan and Harry refugees in the United States. This interview gathered nearly 17 million viewers across the Atlantic according to The Hollywood Reporter. In France, Médiamétrie reports an audience of around 1.46 million on TMC.

Prince Harry’s wife recounted in this interview that she had notably considered ending her life. Indeed, it is the British tabloid press which was baited on her which would have given her dark thoughts. ” I knew if I didn’t say it then I would. And I do not just didn’t want to be alive anymore. They were constant, terrifying, real and very clear thoughts, ”she revealed. And yet, this slump took place as she waited for Archie.





114,000 tweets in total!

Meghan adds that she called for help. But the royal family did not want to know. “I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I had never felt like this before (…) and I was told that I could not, that it would not be good for the institution ”, thus confided the ex-actress 39-year-old American to Oprah.

Luckily for the couple, their life in California seems to suit them wonderfully. The Duchess of Sussex considers this to be “better than any fairy tale you’ve read”. “We went to the other side” after several months of turbulence, summed up. Meghan Markle. “All of these things I was hoping for came true. And, in a way, this is just the beginning for us ”.

Except that currently, a gigantic smear campaign against their family is taking place on social networks. “83 Twitter accounts are responsible for around 70% of the abuses directed against Harry and Meghan”, let go Express Uk. 114,000 tweets in total! Our colleagues are based on a survey which reveals the iceberg.

Meghan Markle: But a total of 187,631 subscribers combined!

Because these accounts influenced their 187,631 followers combined! “The head of the analytics department reveals that the level of complexity usually comes from the people who are paid for such targeting. “, we read in the pages of theExpress Uk. Twitter for its part says it is investigating “Actively on the news. And the accounts referenced in this report. ” A spokesperson also told BuzzFeed that Twitter will take “action on accounts that violate Twitter rules ”.

Meghan and Harry have already pointed out haters or smear campaigns. In an interview from last January, the Prince of Sussex even said he and his wife insured “Would only revisit social media when we see fit – maybe when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform”, wanted to remind. the Express Uk.



