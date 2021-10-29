Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake: Ubisoft gives news, a grain of sand in the gear?

It’s been a while since we had heard of Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake … or even that some had quite forgotten. Well aware of the lack of communication, Ubisoft comes to give some news.

In September 2020, Ubisoft formalized the remake of the legendary Prince of Persia The Sands of Time : developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, the project unfortunately did not convince the crowds because of a technical aspect that many had considered disappointing. The French giant had finally postponed the release of his baby and here we are almost in 2022, still without news: fortunately, an official press release has just been published to remind us of the existence of the site.

Still, this remake has everything to be delicious: the original title, released in 2003, was an excellent action-platform game, ingenious and with all the interesting mechanics to go back in time. The first part of a successful trilogy whose makeover has, on paper, something to pack.

Nevertheless, Ubisoft prefers to take its time: “We want to assure you that the development of Prince of Persia The Sands of the Remake is still going on and that your feedback has inspired and motivated us”, can we read in an official post. The returns in question mainly relate to the graphics, one wonders then what directives could be taken… and for which results.

“We will keep you informed of our progress in the future and thank you all for your support and patience”, then continues the development team. A priori, the title is not about to come out and we are obviously crossing our fingers so that it is not a cold shower, especially after all the effort and time invested.





As a reminder, the app was planned for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.