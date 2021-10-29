PS VR 2.0: PS VR 1.0 games would be backwards compatible

PlayStation VR 2.0, intended for PlayStation 5, is expected to be backward compatible with games from PS VR 1.0.

It’s a information to take in the conditional, but which should please fans of virtual reality on consoles. Indeed, while Sony is showcasing its PS VR with the free VR games of the PS +, the PS VR 2.0 for the PS5 is more and more expected. Yesterday, TheNexus, a verified user of ResetEra who happens to be a specialist in marketing, claims to have information: all PS VR 1.0 games will be playable on PS VR 2.0. TheNexus seems to be known on the forum, and as a verified member, marketer, he sure knows the inner workings of the industry, and surely has some information. However, there was no way to ensure his connection to PlayStation without being able to clearly identify him.





This information would not be really surprising, however, if it were verified. Indeed, the next generation helmet should arrive next year, following this renewal of the enhancement of VR on the PS +. Moreover, when we know that PS4 games are backwards compatible on the PS5, that seems like a valid theory.

Confirmation from Sony in the future remains to be seen. As a reminder, the PS VR 2.0 should be released during the next year on PS5.

Read also :