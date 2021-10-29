PSG – After Icardi, Wanda Nara makes peace with her ex

Again in a relationship with Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara has also settled her problems with her ex-husband Maxi Lopez. Their 40 trials in Argentina and the tensions between them are a thing of the past. Another good thing for the star couple.

To say the least, Wanda Nara has had a hectic week. After his split with Mauro Icardi, followed by a reconciliation a few days later, the wife and agent of the Paris Saint-Germain striker settled her problems with her ex-husband Maxi Lopez. For several years, it is no longer the crazy love between them, able to settle their accounts on social networks and through the media. Or to compete in court. But all these tensions now seem to be forgotten.





Indeed, the TyC Sports media tells us that Maxi Lopez has agreed to keep the two daughters of the star couple in Paris during their brief separation. But above all, Mauro Icardi’s former teammate has reached an agreement with Wanda Nara to interrupt their 40 ongoing trials in Buenos Aires. ” I specify that Ms. Wanda Nara and Mr. Maxi Lopez have ended all their trials to date ”, Communicated the lawyer of Argentina Ana Rosenfeld. The former husband and wife have signed an agreement to put an end to their conflicts.

Maxi Lopez will therefore continue to pay alimony for their three children until they turn 21. And the two ex managed to share the properties they own together in Argentina. Finally, Wanda Nara’s lawyer denied the rumor that her client had to pay Maxi Lopez three fines of 50,000 dollars for having spoken publicly about their divorce. ” I specify that today, nobody has to pay anything on this subject », Certified Ana Rosenfeld. This time for sure, Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi are done with their worries.