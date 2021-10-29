PSG: Bitton not tender with Verratti

When discussing the new injury of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti (28, 5 games in L1 this season), hit in the hip and absent for at least four weeks, Stéphane Bitton was particularly fatalist on the airwaves of the radio France Bleu by pointing in particular the hygiene of life of the Italian.

“I don’t like to shoot an ambulance, especially when Marco Verratti is lying inside. I love this boy, he is friendly and talented, but we must admit that he has a healthy lifestyle that is not not quite in line with his sporting ambitions, regretted the journalist. In any case, it shows on the field. He is very often absent and he has a life which means that today, moving forward with the ‘age, injuries are more important than in someone who would have a slightly better lifestyle. “





“You have to respect everyone’s life, but at some point it will penalize PSG. He misses a lot of games and he will be absent for at least a month. It’s a long time when you know that he is the cornerstone of the Parisian game and that everything relies almost on him, ”concluded Bitton. Since 2012, Verratti has only played 54% of the possible minutes with PSG (see the 11:40 news).

