PSG: Kylian Mbappé at the heart of a colossal new project?

Football – PSG

Posted on October 29, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. by BC

While Kylian Mbappé has clearly displayed the desire to play in the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, the FFF is also counting on the PSG striker for this meeting, but not only.





World champion from the age of 19, Kylian Mbappé now dreams of Olympic gold with the Blues . Indeed, the attacker of the PSG has never hidden his desire to compete in the Olympics with the French delegation and even wanted to go to Tokyo this summer after participating in the Euro. ” I wanted to participate, it was a goal but they quickly pulled the rug out from under me , recognised Mbappé in an open letter published this Friday by The team . When we see what the French teams have achieved … We win in volleyball, in hand, we are a finalist in basketball against the United States. They went to look for gold and brought credit to France. I hope to experience that and do the same in 2024, with a team that would bring together the best players of the moment. »An ambition shared by the FFF.

With Mbappé, the FFF wants to offer heavy lifting in 2024