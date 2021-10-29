PSG-Lille: the probable lines

Five days after its draw against OM (0-0, the video summary here) and five days before its trip to Leipzig in the Champions League, PSG receives this Friday evening the LOSC, its pet peeve of last season which had beaten him last August during the Champions Trophy. For this big match against Lille, Mauricio Pochettino will be deprived of Kylian Mbappé (sick), Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes (injured), as well as Sergio Ramos (recovery) and Achraf Hakimi (suspended). Victim of muscle discomfort yesterday, Leo Messi should be present tonight.

According to L’Équipe, PSG should appear in 4-3-3 with Gianluigi Donnarumma in the cages, protected by a four-player defense made up of Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes, from right to left. Idrissa Gueye, Danilo Pereira and Georginio Wijnaldum are expected in the middle while the attack could consist of Angel Di Maria on the right, Leo Messi in false nine and Neymar on the left.

The probable line-up of PSG according to L’Équipe : Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Gueye, Danilo, Wijnaldum – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar

On the side of the Parisian, we rather expect a 4-2-3-1 with Leo Messi on the bench and Neymar in number ten, as in Marseille, with Mauro Icardi in tip and Julian Draxler on the left. The regional daily also sees Abdou Diallo at the post of left side, as well as a double pivot made up of Gueye and Wijnaldum.





The probable composition of PSG according to Le Parisien : Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo – Gueye, Wijnaldum – Di Maria, Neymar, Draxler – Icardi

For its part, PSG is soaring in Ligue 1 with a comfortable leadership position but without fully convincing in the collective game since the start of the season. For this Classic, Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of the Parisian club, will have to compose without Sergio Ramos, still in the recovery phase, while Leandro Paredes and Sergio Rico are injured. Recently embarrassed with the adductors, Neymar is present, just like Mauro Icardi, plagued by marital problems.

According to L’Équipe, LOSC is deprived of its injured Dutch central defender Sven Botman, as well as his midfielder Benjamin André. If Jocelyn Gourvennec has not ruled out the hypothesis of a mid-three, the French press expects to see the Mastiffs evolve in their traditional 4-4-2 flat. The Team relies on a double pivot made up of Renato Sanches and Amadou Onana with Timothy Weah and Jonathan Bamba on the wings.

The probable composition of Lille according to L’Équipe : Grbic – Celik, Fonte, Djalo, Reinildo – Weah, Sanches, Onana, Bamba – David, Yilmaz

Note that the regional daily La Voix du Nord is betting on the same starting line-up, but with Weah instead of Yilmaz in attack and Ikoné in place of Weah as the right winger.

The PSG-Lille match will be to follow at 9 p.m. on Prime Video but also live on DailyMercato by clicking here.