    PSG-Lille: which line-up at the start?

    PSG faces Lille during the 12th day of Ligue 1, Friday at the Parc des Princes: Here is the probable line-up.

    PSG will have to do without a few executives (again). Sergio Ramos is not yet ready to take over Leandro Paredes (ischio), Marco Verratti (hip) and Achraf Hakimi (suspension) will also be absent for this meeting. Kylian Mbappé, victim of an ear infection, will also be absent.

    But the match could also be played without Lionel Messi. “For Messi, he trained very well after Marseille. Today he had muscle discomfort. As a precaution, he trained individually. We will see tomorrow if he can play, ”said Mauricio Pochettino.


    In goals, it is Gigi Donnarumma who should officiate, Mauricio Pochettino as much seems to have installed an alternation of two or three games for each goalkeeper.

    The probable line-up: Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo – Gueye, Wijnaldum – Di Maria, Messi (or Draxler), Neymar – Icardi

