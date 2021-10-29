PSG overthrows Lille at the end of the suspense

PSG is doing well. After a draw conceded at the Vélodrome, during the Classic against Olympique de Marseille (0-0), Paris Saint-Germain had to return to success at the Parc des Princes, against LOSC, as part of the 12th day of the Ligue 1. But quickly, the start of the match turned into an ordeal for the Parisians. Perfectly entered into this part, Lille jostled their opponent from the start after a first counter-attack led by Xeka, who served Ikoné perfectly. The French international served Yilmaz, which forced Donnarumma to achieve a feat (1st). Well organized and more solid at the start of the match, LOSC pushed to open the scoring, after a new action from Ikoné (15th). But finally, the LOSC pushed and scored, thanks to a superb job by Yilmaz in front of Kehrer, to serve David, who deceived the Italian goalkeeper in first intention (1-0, 30th).

After the break, while PSG lost Lionel Messi, Donnarumma saved the Parisian rearguard (47th, 57th). But at the end of the meeting, PSG was pushing and finally showing itself in this meeting while Gourvennec’s men were starting to suffer too much. Di Maria, then Icardi lacked precision (60th, 73rd), but finally, the revolt came thanks to Marquinhos. After a good job from Di Maria, the Brazilian could conclude at the far post to put PSG back in the match (1-1, 74th). While Grbic saved the furniture at the end of the game, Di Maria crucified Lille to blow up the Parc des Princes and offer victory to PSG (2-1, 88th). A cruel defeat for LOSC, which points to eleventh place and will face Angers on the next day. For its part, PSG provides the essential and keeps ten points ahead of Lens, before facing Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

