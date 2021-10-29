PSG Press Review: LOSC, Messi, Wijnaldum, Neymar …

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Friday, October 29, 2021. The meeting against LOSC, life without Mbappé, Neymar “on the decline”, Messi who does not weigh enough on the game …

The Parisian believes that the duel between PSG and Lille was “considerably balanced, this Thursday at midday, after the announcement of the package of Kylian Mbappé and the uncertainty surrounding Leo Messi. ” Mauricio Pochettino will decide this Friday morning whether or not to summon his Argentinian star to the Parc des Princes, victim of a small muscle discomfort. Between the trip to Leipzig on Wednesday and his large lead in Ligue 1, the Rouge & Bleu “can afford to protect its stars and send the bench to attack the Mastiffs. ”

For the local daily Neymar “carbide in the ordinary”, for example against Marseille he suffered only one fault on his person. This figure explains that the “Brazilian no longer creates any difference with the ball. He no longer eliminates anyone, flees danger zones and consequently does not risk any duel. (…) The sight of a Neymar become an average player is a sadness. “ The media even questions the relevance of having extended the player, he who no longer had any other proposal in Europe, “unlike Kylian Mbappé, who embodies everything his sidekick Auriverde no longer represents: the future but also perhaps the present. “On the side of PSG, we remain satisfied to have kept the midfielder at the club. Also from a business point of view, the latter remains “bankable” and “retains an image and power on social networks. which allow it to maintain its main sponsors and attract new ones to the purse of PSG. ”

The XI of Paris Saint-Germain according to The Parisian :

Donnarumma – Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Wijnaldum, Gueye – Draxler, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi

Two Parisians are on the two Unes de The team. First of all Kylian Mbappé, D-1000 before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, who announces that he wants to participate in this event in an open letter: “ I want to experience the Paris Games. It’s a strong, inner feeling, as if I were destined to participate in this huge celebration in my city, in my country, a hundred years after the last competition in France (the Summer Games). It is a childhood dream that emerges. ” The rest of this statement can be found here.





In its second One, the daily makes a long format on the somewhat long acclimatization of Leo Messi in Paris. For the media, “it was supposed to be a permanent football festival in the Seine, a shower of confetti at each of its appearances, uninterrupted wonder. So, after four Ligue 1 matches without a goal or an assist, the feeling of having been deceived about the commodity begins to gain some. “Just that … They are in good shape … In short, of course” internally nobody cares “and his start to the season for three years has always been quite slow, which has not prevented him from finishing each time top scorer in La Liga. In the absence of Mbappé, the Argentine could find the axis of the attack where with the Albiceleste, in the rallies in September and October, he scored four times in this position.

After Messi, it is Wijnaldum who focuses the attention of The team and according to them it is “finally time to prove” for the Dutchman. The latter is judged as “A curious recruit”. If he displays a joie de vivre and an almost permanent smile in his daily life, the midfielder has played 565 minutes and gives “the impression that, between play under fragile pressure, negligible athletic impact and creativity at half mast, the transplant do not take. The international would not have seen each other not seen especially “supported in his integration in session by some of his South American teammates, worried to see him compete with one of theirs – Leandro Paredes. “ But the injury of Verratti could reshuffle the cards, internally “Wijnaldum was perceived by the leaders as an element which would bring competition in a sector which was very lacking, we want to give it time to integrate fully. ” Its versatility, its efficiency and its unique profile are perceived as real weapons by the sports newspaper to definitely establish itself in the heart of the game.

Despite muscle fatigue felt by Messi, The Argentinian should be present in the group for this poster of the 12th day of Ligue 1 and his condition “does not call for any concern”.

The XI of Paris Saint-Germain according to The team : Donnarumma – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes – Danilo Pereira, Gueye, Wijnaldum – Messi, Neymar, Di Maria

At last The voice of the North dedicates his article of the day to PSG which is “not Qatar” but “Hollywood”. It announces the color … The first line of this paper written by Sebastien Noé says: “You never get bored with PSG, except perhaps to observe it in action on the meadow. “ The journalist continues his torrent of hatred / rage by adding that “The absence of playing field, but also the multiple turmoil rots the life of PSG every week. (…) Before that, there had been, jumble, Kylian Mbappé treating Neymar as ” Hobo », The tragicomedy of Mauro Icardi and his marital concerns with his wife-agent Wanda or Achraf Hakimi who obviously found it smart to pose with friends on Twitter, armed with machine guns. »Which concludes with,« a real circus, but not really funny clowns. “

It is true that the LOSC, reigning French champion vegetates in a sad 10th place in the standings, sees its leader Burak Yilmaz slip by to the locker room without a glance before having to apologize in front of the group, cannot beat Brest at home (1-1) and continues the average performance (or even worse) in the European Cup, where Lille have not won a single meeting since … November 20, 2012 against Bate Borisov. It would therefore be preferable to sweep in front of his door before going to see the neighbor’s …