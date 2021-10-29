PSG – PSG football: Pochettino dredged by two bombs in England

The Parisian coach, sometimes contested within PSG, is in any case still popular in the Premier League. Tottenham and Manchester United are thinking of him, if he comes out the door.

Well in place at PSG, Mauricio Pochettino inherits some criticism in this first part of the season. Paris SG fail to develop a shimmering game, as high-sounding names signed this summer. This does not guarantee 5-0 victories automatically, it would know, but the level of play is generally disappointing, even if the results manage to follow. The Argentine manager, who was sometimes announced in the sights of Tottenham or Real Madrid at the beginning of the summer, is not officially in danger. But among Qatari owners, it sometimes did not take much for the big cleaning to be undertaken. Result, the future of Mauricio Pochettino is discussed, especially in England. Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Tottenham’s Nuno Espirito Santo are on the precipice and could step down at any time.

#thfc #mufc Jose Mourinho’s successors find themselves at broadly similar junctures tomorrow, albeit via very different journeys. A preview of ‘El Sackico’ where the focus is all on Solskjaer & Nuno. https://t.co/Hfl9Pw5chK

– Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) October 29, 2021

According to The Evening Standard, the two clubs have put the current PSG coach on their list in case of active research. It’s hard to imagine the Argentinian slamming the door of the Parisian club to return to the Premier League, even if he was marked by his first spell at Spurs, and that a position at MU also deserves to think about it. But we have to believe that, on the other side of the Channel, it is estimated that Pochettino could also find himself free in a few weeks. The lack of cohesion, especially on the offensive level, within PSG, is visible, and the poor performance avoided against Leipzig has certainly allowed to blow a good blow at the mathematical level. Nevertheless, Mauricio Pochettinio now seems expected at the turn at PSG, which was not necessarily the case before.