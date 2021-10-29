PSG | PSG – Malaise: After the transfer window, Mbappé still attacks PSG!

Football – PSG
Having cultivated the desire to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kylian Mbappé slipped a subtle tackle on Thursday night to PSG which, to believe it would have prevented him, a few weeks after regretting the choice of its leaders not to sell it to the ‘offseason.
At the very end of the last summer transfer window, the Real Madrid launched an offensive with the leaders of the PSG so that they give in Kylian Mbappé. However, the Paris Holy–Germain was warned upstream of a potential assault on the real Madrid since at the very end of July, Mbappé let decision-makers know PSG that he did not intend to extend his current contract until June 2022 and that he wanted to leave the club. This is also the testimony that Kylian Mbappé held during interviews given to RMC Sport and to The team. In addition, the tricolor world champion revealed his incomprehension as to the decision of his leaders not to sell him, he who wanted to allow the PSG to replenish its funds in order to work on its succession. And this time, Kylian Mbappé sent another tackle to PSG over their decision not to allow them to compete in the Olympics with the French delegation in Tokyo this summer.
“Already, in 2020, for the Tokyo games, I wanted to participate, it was an objective but they quickly pulled the rug out from under my feet”
“I want to experience the Paris Games. It’s a strong, inner feeling, as if I were destined to participate in this huge celebration in my city, in my country, a hundred years after the last competition in France (the Summer Games). It is a childhood dream that emerges. Already, in 2020, for the Tokyo games, I wanted to participate, it was an objective but they quickly pulled the rug out from under my feet … When you see what the French teams have succeeded … We win in volleyball, in hand, we are a finalist in basketball against the United States. They went to look for gold and brought credit to France. I hope to experience that and do the same in 2024, with a team that would bring together the best players of the moment. These Games will be in France, they are those of the centenary in Paris. It’s not the biggest competition in football, but you have to play the Games in your career. It is something unheard of when you are in love with sports ”. said Kylian Mbappé during an interview with The team. What to delight the PSG…