PSG | PSG – Malaise: After the transfer window, Mbappé still attacks PSG!

Posted on October 29, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. by Th.B.

Having cultivated the desire to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kylian Mbappé slipped a subtle tackle on Thursday night to PSG which, to believe it would have prevented him, a few weeks after regretting the choice of its leaders not to sell it to the ‘offseason.





At the very end of the last summer transfer window, the Real Madrid launched an offensive with the leaders of the PSG so that they give in Kylian Mbappé. However, the Paris Holy–Germain was warned upstream of a potential assault on the real Madrid since at the very end of July, Mbappé let decision-makers know PSG that he did not intend to extend his current contract until June 2022 and that he wanted to leave the club. This is also the testimony that Kylian Mbappé held during interviews given to RMC Sport and to The team . In addition, the tricolor world champion revealed his incomprehension as to the decision of his leaders not to sell him, he who wanted to allow the PSG to replenish its funds in order to work on its succession. And this time, Kylian Mbappé sent another tackle to PSG over their decision not to allow them to compete in the Olympics with the French delegation in Tokyo this summer.

“Already, in 2020, for the Tokyo games, I wanted to participate, it was an objective but they quickly pulled the rug out from under my feet”