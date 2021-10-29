PSG: the regrets of Cabaye

Passed by Paris Saint-Germain between January 2014 and June 2015, Yohan Cabaye has never managed to win in the capital, after having nevertheless shone during his previous adventure in Newcastle. Often described as a flop with the Red and Blue, the former midfielder has regrets.





“For a year and a half, I still did good performances. But overall they were less than I expected. I failed to develop as I wanted for everything. a lot of personal reasons that I do not wish to mention, underlined the ex-French international during an interview with the radio France Bleu. But it is part of an experience for me. And even if I end it with a on the negative side, because I didn’t manage to do what I wanted, I really take it as an experience that has been beneficial for me. (…) I have not been, myself, sometimes, at the level we hoped for. I did not succeed in developing myself as I wanted, “concluded Cabaye, who this summer became the sports coordinator of the PSG training center.

