PSG: Verratti, a new absence that disturbs … – Football

On the floor for at least four weeks, due to a hip injury contracted against Olympique de Marseille (0-0) last Sunday in Ligue 1, midfielder Marco Verratti will be sorely missed at Paris Saint-Germain. A club that gets used, despite himself, to play without the Italian …

Marco Verratti misses a lot of matches with PSG …

Nobody will say the opposite, not even the supporters of the Italian: Marco Verratti represents an essential part in the Paris Saint-Germain squad and in the development of the game. With his various coaches (Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc, Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino), the midfielder has always enjoyed a prominent place.

Problem, the former of Pescara also shines too often by his absence, due to recurrent injuries. This is once again the case, following his injury contracted the hip during the Classico against Olympique de Marseille (0-0) Sunday in Ligue 1.

67% of the games played in 9 years, worrying statistics …

Suffering from deep lesion of the oblique muscles, according to the club’s press release, Verratti will therefore stay away from the pitch for at least four weeks. A blow for the winner of the last Euro, who has so far participated in only 7 of the 15 matches played by PSG in all competitions this season. Statistics hurt, and that’s not all. You have to go back to the origins to understand the evils of Parisian talent.

As the newspaper L’Equipe noted on Friday, the Italian has already missed 177 of the 530 matches disputed by the Rouge et Bleu since his arrival in summer 2012. He has therefore only participated in 67% of the matches played by the capital club over the period. We must respect everyone’s life, but for a while, PSG will be penalized. He’s missing a lot of games and he’s going to be out for at least a month. It’s a long time when you know that he is the cornerstone of the Parisian game and that everything relies almost on him, regrets the journalist Stphane Bitton, interviewed by France Bleu.





A deplorable hygiene of life?

Certainly, at the accounting level, PSG is doing quite well without Verratti for over a year, with an average of 2.09 points per game in L1 last season without the Italian, against 1.96 with him. But in terms of the game, the absence of the Transalpine is quickly felt. Problem, over the last 9 years, the 28-year-old midfielder has only played 54% of the possible minutes with his team. This is where the bt hurts for a player who has become physically fragile, but also criticized for his hygiene of life not exempt from all reproach.

I don’t like to shoot an ambulance, especially when Marco Verratti is lying inside. I love this boy, he is sympathetic and talented, but it must be recognized that he has a healthy lifestyle that is not quite in line with his sporting ambitions. (…) He is very often absent and he has a life which means that today, as he gets older, the injuries are more important than in someone who would have a slightly better life hygiene., Bitton addition, fatalistic about this. Words that echo those expressed more schematically by the columnist of RMC, Daniel Riolo, who had qualified Verratti, like his teammate Neymar, of shamefor football at the start of the week …

Do you understand the criticisms Marco Verratti addresses? According to you, can the Italian continue to achieve a great career? Do not hesitate to react and discuss in the Add a comment … area.