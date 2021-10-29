More

    Quartararo, Bagnaia, Rossi… The top social networks of the week (October 18 to 24)

    Each week, the riders and teams of the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 championships share their daily life on social networks. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… It is not always easy to see all the publications. Between news, beautiful images, humor and sometimes emotion, we invite you to discover “the top of social networks” every week so that you don’t miss anything. Let’s go !

    WEEK FROM 18 TO 24 OCTOBER

    18/10: Arón Canet (Moto2) in full flight.

    19/10: Valentino Rossi (MotoGP), Niccolò Antonelli (Moto3), Marco Bezzecchi (Moto2) and Celestino Vietti (Moto2) in full training.

    10/22: The rescue of the week (or even the year) is for Bo Bendsneyder (Moto2).

    23/10: Simone Corsi (Moto2) had the honor of riding with Giacomo Agostini.

    23/10: On the occasion of ten years since the disappearance of Marco Simoncelli, the Gresini team paid a double tribute by publishing a photo of its former driver and Fausto Gresini, who died at the beginning of the year.

    23/10: Short break in the box for Jorge Martín (MotoGP).

    24/10: Behind the scenes of the creation of the special Misano helmet by Valentino Rossi (MotoGP).


    24/10: Francesco Bagnaia (MotoGP) was able to count on his teammate Jack Miller (MotoGP) to comfort him after his fall which permanently eliminated him from the 2021 title.

    24/10: Valentino Rossi (MotoGP) says goodbye to his Italian crowd.

    24/10: The event of the week remains the title of World Champion of Fabio Quartararo (MotoGP).

    Several drivers congratulated him on social networks, among them Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Márquez, Joan Mir, Jorge Martín or even Aleix Espargaró.


