Queen Elizabeth II appears in new video days after hospitalization

The sovereign appeared on social networks giving a poetry prize by interposed screen.

Buckingham gives his news. After a brief stay in hospital last week, Queen Elizabeth II is gradually resuming her duties, even though the sovereign cannot yet meet all of her commitments

The monarch appeared on Thursday in a video posted on the royal family’s Twitter account, where she presents – via video conference – the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry to British poet David Constantine.





“I am happy to be able to see you, albeit virtually,” the Queen told her interlocutor. The poet Simon Armitage, a previous laureate, replaced the sovereign with the award to the new laureate.

First appearance since the announcement of his coming to COP26

“I’m not sure what you’re going to do with it, are you going to put it in a cupboard?” Elizabeth II asked then. “Somewhere in a safe place,” David Constantine replied, “tonight I will show it to my children and my grandchildren who are waiting for us.”

“It’s more of a pretty medal isn’t it?” finally retorted the queen, whose portrait is engraved on the decoration. “Magnificent”, the artist immediately assured him.

While this is not the Queen’s first public appearance since her hospitalization, it is her first after the announcement of the cancellation of her participation in COP26. Buckingham Palace, however, said it would address the assembled delegates via a video message.