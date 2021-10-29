More

    Queen Elizabeth II appears in new video days after hospitalization

    Entertainment


    The sovereign appeared on social networks giving a poetry prize by interposed screen.

    Buckingham gives his news. After a brief stay in hospital last week, Queen Elizabeth II is gradually resuming her duties, even though the sovereign cannot yet meet all of her commitments

    The monarch appeared on Thursday in a video posted on the royal family’s Twitter account, where she presents – via video conference – the Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry to British poet David Constantine.


    “I am happy to be able to see you, albeit virtually,” the Queen told her interlocutor. The poet Simon Armitage, a previous laureate, replaced the sovereign with the award to the new laureate.

    First appearance since the announcement of his coming to COP26

    “I’m not sure what you’re going to do with it, are you going to put it in a cupboard?” Elizabeth II asked then. “Somewhere in a safe place,” David Constantine replied, “tonight I will show it to my children and my grandchildren who are waiting for us.”

    “It’s more of a pretty medal isn’t it?” finally retorted the queen, whose portrait is engraved on the decoration. “Magnificent”, the artist immediately assured him.

    While this is not the Queen’s first public appearance since her hospitalization, it is her first after the announcement of the cancellation of her participation in COP26. Buckingham Palace, however, said it would address the assembled delegates via a video message.

    Hugues Garnier BFMTV reporter


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleGTA San Andreas: surprise, a VR version has just been announced and here are the first details
    Next articlethe “murderer with the suitcase” released from prison in Bali

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC