Queen Elizabeth II resting for at least two more weeks

The British monarch’s doctors have advised him to rest for the next fortnight, the royal palace announced on Friday.

Queen Elizabeth II, who had to cancel her trip to COP26 in Glasgow, must remain at rest for at least two more weeks on the advice of her doctors, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (October 29th). The 95-year-old sovereign, who spent a night in the hospital nine days ago, will nevertheless be able to continue to undertake “light tasks”, but must renounce any official travel for this period.

No details were given on his health, nor on the examinations taken during his hospitalization. She maintained a few engagements from Windsor Castle near London, via videoconference, such as the Gold Medal for Poetry presentation on Thursday to English poet David Constantine, where a short video showed her smiling and relaxed.





After a busy start to the month, the oldest active monarch had canceled “with regret” two trips, one to Northern Ireland and the other to COP26, always on the advice of his doctors.