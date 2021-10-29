Queen Elizabeth II resting for at least two more weeks

The sovereign had agreed “reluctantly” to reduce her activities after an opinion issued by her doctors on October 20.

Queen Elizabeth II will have to rest for at least two more weeks, Buckingham Palace announced Friday, October 29, adding that the monarch would not make any official travel during this period. After a busy start to the month, the 95-year-old Queen, the oldest reigning monarch, spent a night in hospital nine days ago, and reluctantly canceled two trips, one to Northern Ireland and the other at the climate conference in Glasgow next week, on the advice of his doctors. No details were given on his health, nor on the examinations taken during his hospitalization.





Elizabeth II maintained a few engagements from Windsor Castle near London, via videoconference, such as the Gold Medal of Poetry presentation on Thursday to English poet David Constantine, where a short video showed her smiling and relaxed. She will pursue “light tasks“, Including videoconference hearings, the Palace said on Friday.

