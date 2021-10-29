Queen Elizabeth II resting for at least two more weeks

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen of England’s rest, following her brief hospitalization last week, will continue for two weeks.

Queen Elizabeth II will have to rest for at least two more weeks, Buckingham Palace announced Friday evening, adding that the monarch would not make any official travel during this period.

After a busy start to the month, the 95-year-old Queen – a record for longevity on the throne – spent a night in hospital nine days ago, and reluctantly canceled two trips, one to Northern Ireland and the another at the climate conference in Glasgow next week, on the advice of his doctors. No details were given on his health, nor on the examinations taken during his hospitalization.

She nevertheless maintained a few commitments from Windsor Castle near London, via videoconference, such as the presentation of the gold medal for poetry on Thursday to English poet David Constantine, where a short video showed her smiling and relaxed. She will pursue “light tasks”, including videoconference hearings, the Palace said on Friday.





Neither gin nor Martini

Monarch for nearly 70 years, the queen, who is due to celebrate her platinum jubilee next year, continues to display good form in public. Until her hospitalization, she had participated almost daily in official engagements. She was recently seen walking with a cane, a first since 2004.

A source close to the sovereign, cited by the Sunday Times, admitted that Elizabeth II was tired from her busy schedule and late evenings in front of the television. According to the newspaper, she gave up on medical advice her lunch gin and Dubonnet and her evening Martini.

The past few years have been particularly trying for the monarch. the shattering withdrawal from the monarchy of his grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who left for California, or the accusations of sexual assault targeting his son Andrew have shaken the institution. Last April, she also had to deal with the death of her husband, Prince Philip, at the age of 99.