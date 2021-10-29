More

    Quinté + on Friday, October 29 at Vincennes by night: the forecasts

    Find Dominique Cordier’s predictions for the quinté on Friday, October 29 in Vincennes, the Prix Juno. Departure at 8:15 p.m.. 13 starters. Harnessed trot. 2,100 meters. Great track. Departure at the autostart. 7 and 8 year old trotters. It’s not a top notch lot, with some trotters already having their careers behind them.

    Our favorite, the 6 Alouette’s Algeria has already shone on this course and benefits from the reinforcement of Jean-Michel Bazire. This should be enough, given the overall level. Despite his number on the outside, it is also difficult to do without the services of Gabriele Gelormini, who is getting sulky at the 9 Extra du Chatault.

    Our last minute, the 2 Elf Trump, will not be everyone’s horse. However, he appreciates this speed course and Matthieu Abrivard should get the most out of it. It can therefore surprise. An outsider? Why not the 4 Divallo, which goes up from the South-East and finds a route on which it has already had the opportunity to shine.


    The predictions:

    6. Alouette’s Egeria
    9. Chatault extra
    3. Emilia Ceijy
    5. Europa de Chenu
    7. Easy Maza
    2. Elf Trump
    4. Divallo

    The last minute :

    2. Elf Trump

    Results for Wednesday October 27 at Enghien:

    The favorite of RTL disappoints (7th), the last minute is disqualified BUT the selection indicates the Quinté and the Ordre du Tiercé.

