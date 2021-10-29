Radio France pronounces nine sanctions including two dismissals for acts of harassment or sexism

An investigation started in March 2021 in the company had collected 80 testimonies and resulted in 11 disciplinary proceedings.

Radio France announced on Friday October 29 that it had sanctioned nine employees following an investigation into “the existence of situations of harassment, and / or the interview and active participation in sexist atmospheres and remarks”.

This investigation, which began in March 2021 and led by Sophie Latraverse, a lawyer and specialist in discrimination, had collected 80 testimonies and resulted in 11 disciplinary proceedings.

“Of the 11 disciplinary proceedings initiated, nine sanctions are now taken ranging from reprimand to dismissal, one case leads to an abandonment of the proceedings and another case is still being processed. Specifically, four reprimands, three wagers. on foot with suspension of pay and two dismissals are committed “, specifies Radio France in a statement.

“Following the individual examination of each case, appropriate decisions were applied, with a view to protecting the victims and providing a fair and proportionate disciplinary response for each of the situations assessed”, adds the company.





This survey, “external and independent”, follows the revelations of the documentary I’m not a bitch, I’m a journalist, directed by Marie Portolano. The latter has collected the testimonies of numerous journalists from several media denouncing sexist comments and violence suffered inside and outside their editorial staff. Marie Portolano had notably interviewed Amaia Cazenave, then sports journalist and rugby specialist at Radio France who denounced such facts.

“These actions are part of the continuity of the work started in 2019 and which will continue to implement zero tolerance against any situation of sexual harassment, sexist acts, discrimination in the company”, underlines Radio France in its press release, ensuring to take “very seriously its responsibility to guarantee all employees a healthy, secure working environment that respects the dignity of each individual”.