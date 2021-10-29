Raquel Garrido absent, she reveals the reasons, Jean-Luc Mélenchon steps in, Éric Naulleau steps up!

Raquel Garrido explained on social networks why she was not tonight on the set of Balance your post. Jean-Luc Mélenchon got involved by attacking Éric Naulleau. The latter immediately retaliated!
Eric Naulleau and Raquel Garrido fight almost every week, in Balance your post, like last week. The debate was about secularism at school and Karim Zéribi was trying to speak, when his colleague Raquel Garrido cut him off. Eric Naulleau took the opportunity to tackle the Insubordinate: “Raquel, that you have no respect for the host is one thing, but at least have respect for your neighbor who had started talking. thank you so much“. The person did not digest the remark, and insisted:”I too would like a little respect for what is on my mind“.”I have hair, I have a brain below“she added. The presenter of Construction had tried a joke: “That’s the problem, what’s on your mind! “
Raquel Garrido absent from Construction after a series of clashes with Éric Naulleau
And Raquel Garrido to insult him: “That Naulleau is all you, because you are a misogynist, and you are sectarian, and you use your counter power as an animator to fine some of us. Your job is for the floor to be free“. After an attempt at justification from the presenter, she concluded curtly:”You’re not funny man, you are crummy, nobody laughs at your bad little valves, people are distressed“. This Thursday, October 28, the former spokesperson for Jean-Luc Mélenchon and France rebellious announced that she will not be present tonight in Balance your post. Blame it on his still very tense relationship with Eric Naulleau. “I regret to announce that I will not be at Balance your post this evening. I had asked for a change in behavior following the tensions between Éric Naulleau and me. The production informed me that the conditions for my presence on the show were not met for tonight.“, she informed.
Jean-Luc Mélenchon currying Éric Naulleau, who retaliates!
The leader of LFI then got involved in a tweet: “Naulleau, the so-called friend of contradiction. Raquel Garrido stands up to him and for that she is ousted from the plateau of Balance your post. Loss of meaning for the show. Goodbye pluralism! Normal: Naulleau, activist, says he would vote (Eric) Zemmour to block (Jean-Luc) Mélenchon. And the host of C8 retorted immediately: “Dear Jean-Luc Mélenchon, if you demanded my eviction during your visit to Balance your post (perhaps on the recommendation of your political advisor Patrick Buisson), know that I have nothing to do with Raquel Garrido’s absence. To the best of my mind …“