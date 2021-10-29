Razer’s innovative gaming keyboard at the lowest price on the market

The very famous Ornata V2 gaming keyboard from Razer currently enjoys the best price we have seen since it drops to less than € 80 against nearly € 110 in normal times, a decrease of 27%. It is one of the best value for money of the moment.

The Razer Ornata V2 gaming keyboard at only 79 euros

Less known than its big brothers the BlackWidow or the Huntsman, the Ornata is nevertheless a safe bet at Razer and has assets that deserve our attention. If at 110 € it seemed a bit expensive to us, at 79 €, its current price at Amazon, it suddenly becomes much more interesting.

The Ornata range at Razer is intended to be a so-called “hybrid” range, bringing together the best of both worlds between traditional membrane keyboards, inexpensive but with sometimes limited reaction time, and expensive mechanical keyboards, hyper reactive but often very noisy and sometimes reaching prices beyond reasonable.

Concretely, this results in the introduction of Exclusive switches developed by Razer called “Méca-membrane”. These switches provide the flexibility of a membrane switch, much more comfortable for typing text in particular, and the audible click as well as an activation at mid-height of the mechanical switches.

Gaming keyboard with mecha-membrane switches, the best of both worlds

In fact, even if we would have gone from the sound click, ultimately not very useful here, we get a keyboard, admittedly a little less responsive than a pure mechanical keyboard, but which will suffice and suit 99% of players. In return, we gain real comfort in typing and a sound level, even if it does not reach that of a 100% membrane, really more acceptable than on a traditional mechanical keyboard. Those around you will thank you. To use an argument from Razer, to use it for several weeks, each keystroke made with the Razer Ornata V2 is as satisfying as it is precise!





For the rest, we benefit from all the know-how of Razer, we are thus entitled to a particularly well-finished keyboard, an infinitely customizable RGB backlighting on all the keys with 16.8 million colors, 4 multimedia keys including a very practical wheel for volume control, fully programmable keys via Synapse V3 software as well as cable routing under the keyboard and finally a particularly comfortable removable magnetic wrist rest.

The Razer Ornata V2 with its mecha-membrane switches is a real success for us, as comfortable in games as in word processing, not too noisy and very well finished. At only 79 € at Amazon, against 109 € in normal times, it is a very good alternative to mechanical keyboards much more expensive and ultimately not that useful for ordinary people.

