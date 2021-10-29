Real Madrid – Mercato: Ancelotti pushes a star towards the exit

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers in the Merengues

Arrived in the summer of 2019 by Real Madrid from Chelsea against a check for 115 million euros, Eden Hazard has never confirmed all the expectations placed on him since his arrival at the White House and would have desires to elsewhere.

Present this Friday at a press conference on the eve of facing Elche, on the occasion of the 12th day of La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti confided that he would not retain the Belgian left winger. “Never in my coaching career have I forced a player who wanted to leave to stay. It’s my personal opinion, there is no doubt about it,” said the technician merengue. Under contract until June 2024 with Real Madrid, Eden Hazard would be on the shelves of Chelsea, Newcastle, Juventus Turin or Inter Miami.

🎙️ 𝙀𝙉 𝘿𝙄𝙍𝙀𝘾𝙏𝙊 | ¡Rueda de prensa de @MrAncelotti antes del #ElcheRealMadrid! https://t.co/sAMNfoj4gj

– Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) October 29, 2021