More

    Real Madrid – Mercato: Ancelotti pushes a star towards the exit

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the most expensive transfers in the Merengues

    Arrived in the summer of 2019 by Real Madrid from Chelsea against a check for 115 million euros, Eden Hazard has never confirmed all the expectations placed on him since his arrival at the White House and would have desires to elsewhere.

    Present this Friday at a press conference on the eve of facing Elche, on the occasion of the 12th day of La Liga, Carlo Ancelotti confided that he would not retain the Belgian left winger. “Never in my coaching career have I forced a player who wanted to leave to stay. It’s my personal opinion, there is no doubt about it,” said the technician merengue. Under contract until June 2024 with Real Madrid, Eden Hazard would be on the shelves of Chelsea, Newcastle, Juventus Turin or Inter Miami.

    to summarize

    Present this Friday at a press conference on the eve of facing Elche, on the occasion of the 12th day of La Liga, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, confided that he did not intend to retain Eden Hazard.

    Fabien Chorlet


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleReal estate: buying on credit in these cities is less complicated than in 2015
    Next articleCould this be a new Skyrim trailer in 2021? – News

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC