Removal of the points license: why the petition of the “Friends of Eric Zemmour” is problematic for your data

Eric Zemmour’s support has been increasing communication actions for several weeks to prepare for his possible campaign. The latest? The launch of a petition for the abolition of the point permit. The initiative attributed to the “Friends of Eric Zemmour” is somewhat problematic concerning the use of the data collected by the site, for several reasons.

He is still not a candidate and yet Eric Zemmour has dominated the media scene for several weeks. Invited on TV sets, on tour to sign his book, to meet Viktor Orbán in Hungary, the polemicist multiplies communication operations with a view to a possible campaign. A conquest of the electorate which is also played (especially?) in line.

This Wednesday, October 27, he made removal of the points license one of his campaign convictions. “Let’s stop this organized racket of the French! You too are signing for the abolition of the points permit”, he shared on Twitter, thus revisiting his new proposal made last Sunday on the set of the Grand Jury of RTL- Le Figaro – LCI.

A petition far from trivial in a data collection strategy, for several reasons.

Nation Builder: the star CMS of political campaigns

First of all because the site is powered by Nation Builder. This CMS (content management system in English) is a platform for administering and managing a website, as there may be dozens of them. With the only difference that Nation Builder is the reference tool of “militant empowerment” indicates Numerama in a 2016 article.

To put it simply, the tool allows both create a website quickly but also of manage the data collected in order to establish a portrait precise of the Internet user. This is the case with petition- Permit-a-points.fr which can, for example, share your email address with Facebook in order to establish a link between your account on social networks and the site’s database.

On Firefox, an alert tells the user that their email address will be shared with Facebook.

dr



Another strong point of Nation Builder: communication. The tool is able, once the data has been collected, get in touch with internet users. “Here are all the means to revive the activists and catch the attention of a community. And there, all the means are good: bombard with SMS his flock, throw automated tweets or even leave voice messages in the mailbox of all your voters, ”says Numerama.

However, it is impossible to know the level of use that “Les Amis d’Éric Zemmour” make, or will make, of the software.

When you ask Samuel Lafont, digital director of Eric Zemmour’s campaign, why he doesn’t use platforms such as Change.org to carry out this petition, he indicates that he has the skills to “do them himself internally. We have control over everything we are not going to use an external tool”, he explains, without going on forever. On the question.

Violations in data collection

Asked to enter his name, first name, email address and postal code, the user had, until Friday, October 29, no details on subsequent use of the data collected.

Estelle De Marco, director of the Montpellier company Inthemis, specializing in compliance to the general regulation on the protection of personal data, tells us that this is a problem.





“Using this information as part of a campaign implies having obtained specific consent from the Internet user”, which was not the case here.

Concretely, the data collected before the addition of the box “Yes, I wish to receive information” on the site, cannot be used. “In the absence of consent this is a offense to the GDPR “recalls the expert.

By registering on the site this Thursday, October 28, we have indeed at once received an email, a practice contrary to the general regulations on the protection of personal data, pinned by a journalist on Twitter.

“Only persons who have previously consented to be canvassed electronically may receive political communication electronic messages.” The signing of the petition generates an email sending by the Friends of Z and the registration to the subscription list. pic.twitter.com/kMShz1K1iY – Vincent Glad (@vincentglad) October 27, 2021

The site has since brought into conformity by adding a box of consent.

The registration module, before and after its compliance.

Free noon



Not in accordance with the legal framework

But the lack of consent is not the only problem pinned by Estelle De Marco.

“When arriving on the site we receive a cookie that does not comply with the law. We do not have precise and complete information concerning the purpose and the data recovered which probably collects much more than the limit imposed by the CNIL. “

Another problem, the site keeps the data for three years instead of the 25 months requested by the CNIL. Which constitutes a new offense.

The expert also pinpoints the data protection policy of the site, “insufficient” according to her.

“A block summarizes the provisions of the law without specifying in what or how they are in this case respected. We have an address of DPO (Data Protection Officer) but not the other mandatory information. This information must be broken down for each purpose (improvement of the site, site security, contact following the petition, etc.) which is not done. There is therefore also an infringement of the obligation of loyalty and transparency ”she explains .

Dozens of similar sites

As reported by BFMTV, nearly 44 domain names have been purchased by the association and some do not respect the legal rules imposed by the CNIL.

Samuel Lafont ensures for his part that the e-mail addresses collected will be used “to make the subject a topicality and to push as many presidential candidates as possible to position themselves in favor of the abolition of the point permit”.

A common practice in political communication. For years, candidates have been surfing on societal subjects and creating petitions with the sole aim of collecting data.

The campaign clearly announced

However, once the petition is signed, the Internet user immediately arrives on a page inviting him to participate financially in the Zemmour campaign.

“To get to the second round, it is the second amount (10 million euros) that must be targeted. It is the one that Éric Zemmour needs […] You must support his candidacy, by making a generous donation now, “we can read.