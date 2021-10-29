RER D and E: two years late for new trains according to Valérie Pécresse

By Laurent P. Photos by Caroline J. Posted on October 29, 2021 at 5:23 p.m.

According to an audit conducted by SNCF this summer, the new RER D and E trainsets will not be delivered on time, and will be two years late, for delivery in 2023. An announcement that made Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France region, which evokes an “industrial shipwreck”.

Bad news for line users RER D and E… According to an audit of the SNCF realized this summer, the new trains of the two lines, ordered from 2017 to Alstom and Bomber over there Ile-de-France region, will ultimately be two years late. Their delivery, originally scheduled for May 2021, is now postponed until Greek Calends, for 2023.

“According to the information provided by your teams, the delivery of the first RER NG train set will be delayed to mid-May 2023 when it was initially supposed to be delivered mid 2021“, thus expressed Valerie Pécresse, the President of the region and IDFM (Île-de-France Mobilités), in a letter addressed to the CEO of the SCNF, Jean-Pierre Farandou, collected by our colleagues fromAFP. And to specify that it is a “true industrial shipwreck“for the builder. She continues:”The audit carried out this summer by SNCF Voyageurs revealed repeated delays, mainly due to organizational flaws stemming from a manifest lack of control of the industrial process, inconceivable on the part of a world leader in the sector.“Says the former minister.





SNCF Passengers, who led the tender, reacted to these statements, explaining “deeply regret the delays accumulated in deliveries by Alstom-Bombardier of the RER NG and share the dissatisfaction“. Alstom also took part in these statements, justifying his delays because of a “great technical complexity“as to the development of said trains, but also because of the evolution of the specifications and the impact of the health crisis, yellow vests and confinements on the industrial sector.

Valerie Pécresse has already indicated asking for penalties amounting to 64 million euros for the delay for the first installment of the contract (71 trainsets in total). “Regarding late payment penalties, the provisions of the contract will be strictly applied.“, also explained the SNCF.

In total, Alstom, which in the meantime has merged with Bomber, must supply 255 new trains, including 125 for the RER D and 130 for the RER E. An order that cost 3.75 billion euros, to which was added an additional cost of 1.7 billion euros.