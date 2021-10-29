Resident Evil Village: soon the release of a free DLC? Here’s what Capcom reveals

Resident Evil Village has definitely not finished talking about him! Whether it is through the new records that it sets one after the other, the latest installment in the Resident Evil saga is the subject of special attention from the Capcom teams who are currently working on content. additional that the game can acquire.

Yesterday, we revealed to you the staggering figures reached by Resident Evil Village in the space of a few months. To find this insolent success within the franchise, you have to go back to the release of Resident Evil 5, which proves the enthusiasm of the players for the title and the intrinsic qualities of it which manages, as a result, to convince more than one barge to be tempted by this horrific and mystical adventure in the countryside. What to give ideas to Capcom to maintain this success on the length!

Gamers don’t want to leave Resident Evil Village and to say the least, they’ve had enough voice for Capcom to respond to their relentless requests for game follow-up.. Already during the E3 period, the publisher said he was aware of the jubilation around the future of the game and announced that teams were already mobilized to bring additional content to life.

For the moment, the only DLC that has known Resident Evil Village were included in the Trauma Pack and consisted mainly of cosmetic elements. But, as the contents of the company’s annual report reveal, which some curious people have drawn heavily on, there may be a free DLC coming to the game soon.





Nevertheless, the publisher manages to keep the content of it secret. Will it be story-centric? Will it be a new batch of cosmetics? Or, both? Difficult to know more! The subject was only briefly mentioned during the publisher’s annual review. However, according to Capcom Director and Director Yoichi Egawa, it appears that Resident Evil Village, and perhaps even its future, holds a prominent place in the company’s development strategy.

It will be necessary to be satisfied with that for the moment because Capcom recently came to the end of its series of franchise announcements for Halloween, announcing, among other things, two crossover with Fortnite and Dead by Daylight.