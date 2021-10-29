Reunion will not be spared by the rise in fuel prices

We can expect a sharp increase in fuel prices in Reunion Island on November 1. This could reach 10 cents. All the actors concerned were gathered at the prefecture on Wednesday, October 27, but no agreement was found to limit this increase.

Reunion will be no exception. On November 1, the department will also be affected by the surge in gasoline and diesel prices. And this price increase could well reach 10 cents.

A round table brought together the various actors concerned this Wednesday, October 27 at the prefecture: oil companies, union of service station managers, the State, the Region, citizens’ representatives and the Observatory of prices, margins and incomes (OPMR) were represented.

No deal found

“The objective of this meeting was to bring together all the fuel players to see to what extent, given the strong increase in fuel prices announced for next month, these players could intervene to limit this increase in the optics preserving the purchasing power of Reunion Islanders “, explains Jocelyn Cavillot, vice-president of the OPPM.

But at the end of the discussions, which lasted part of the afternoon, no agreement was reached. Economic players consider that the current system would not allow them to make any effort.

A structural price increase

“We can see that there has been a structural increase in prices at the pump for a few months now and it is likely to accelerate.“Reacts Gérard Lebon, president of the Réunion union of service station operators.





“Consumers will be more careful and it is never good for the operation to see its turnover drop by volume, he defends. We also regret it because it will impact the purchasing power of motorists and consumers.“.

A premium of 100 euros paid by the State

To cope with this rise in energy and fuel prices, the State has already announced that compensation of 100 euros will be paid to 38 million French people who earn less than 2,000 euros net per month. An exceptional premium which will be applied in the same way in Overseas and France.

But despite this boost, Jocelyn Cavillot believes that the consequences of this rise in prices could be heavier in Reunion.

“Fuel is certainly cheaper than in France, except that in Reunion, we do not have many other alternatives than to take your car for your everyday life and to go to work., he argues. So the impact of the cost of transport on its purchasing power is much greater. This is why the subject is much more sensitive here“.

The communities involved

The representative of the OPPM fears new tensions at the dawn of the third anniversary of the events of the “yellow vests”, a movement that paralyzed the department for nearly three weeks in November 2018.

Jocelyn Cavillot regrets that a “punctual effort“has not been agreed in favor of the purchasing power of Reunion Islanders. The latter considers that, like the State, local authorities, starting with the Region, could also offer a financial gesture in favor of all Reunionese.

