Rhône. Groupe SEB inaugurates its global innovation hub in Écully

Nearly half of the new area is dedicated to different laboratories to “capture new trends and integrate new technologies”: “The Seb group must integrate the era of time and future technologies into its research”, Vincent said Wednesday. Rouiller, Senior Vice President, Research at Groupe SEB. The goal is to accelerate the development and launch of new products by observing consumer habits.

To do this, observation laboratories (Living Labo, etc.) have been set up, veritable control apartments to capture consumer behavior with SEB products, such as the Companion.

Since the beginning of the year, the research center has welcomed 200 researchers worldwide. The group also has a showroom of products from its first eco-designed range labeled Ecodesign: “Recycled plastic reduces the CO2 impact by up to 70% compared to virgin plastic. These new products are also recyclable up to 95%, with packaging with lower environmental impact ”.

A Vinci Prize

This strategy is rewarded by the Leonardo da Vinci Prize which, each year, honors a company for its capacity for transmission and innovation. This award must be presented to the group during a ceremony this Thursday morning in the presence of the former minister and presidential candidate Michel Barnier.

