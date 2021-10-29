Rockfalls on the Coastal Route near the Grande Chalo

Stones fell on the Coastal Route, this Friday, October 29, just after 9 am. Two boulders are on the ground in the Grande Chaloupe sector. Significant traffic jams have formed.

updated on October 29, 2021 at 10:34 a.m.



Following the heavy rains of the last hours in Saint-Denis, rock falls took place on the Coastal Route, this Friday, October 29, around 9 a.m.

Two boulders on the ground

Two boulders are currently on the causeway in the Grande Chaloupe sector. One of them would be nearly ten kilos, he fell on the tracks on the mountain side. Impossible for the moment to know if it is a single block which separated in two at the time of the fall, or if they are two different blocks.





A scooter rider falls while avoiding the stones

On the sea side tracks heading west, a scooter rider fell trying to avoid one of the two blocks that fell from the cliff. Slightly injured, he was taken care of by the emergency services. Nearly five kilometers of traffic jams formed in the direction of the West.

Purges scheduled for Sunday

These rockfalls occurred in the sector of the Grande Chaloupe where purges of the cliff must be carried out this Sunday. The CRGT had also announced the closure of the coastal road from 6 am to 9:30 am, Sunday, to allow this purge work.