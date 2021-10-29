Rofrane (Large families), one of his quadruplets affected by a form of handicap? “Everything is different…”

Rofrane and Nasser Bambara are the proud parents of 3-year-old quadruplets named Hajar and Noor for girls and Chemsy-Dine and Kheïry-Dine for the boys. The happy tribe opened the doors to their extraordinary daily life by joining the cast of Large families, life in XXL (TF1) and since, the mother Rofrane does not hesitate to exchange regularly in parallel with her growing community on social networks. In recent days, she has in particular confided in half a word on a painful subject, namely that one of his sons would be touched by a form of handicap.





On Instagram, Thursday, October 28, 2021, Rofrane shared a photo of her and her little Kheïry-Dine accompanied by a touching message although still a little mysterious. “To give you news of my little Kheïry. I know you have so many questions and you ask a lot after him and I thank you very much for that. I don’t necessarily talk about everything that happens to us and I would love to tell you more but I prefer to keep to ourselves what we are going through at the moment. One day, surely when the storm gives way to good weather I will tell you everything and you will understand why I do not answer certain questions. Whether for Kheïry or for his brothers and sisters, everything is fine, everything is different from what we imagined parenthood but everything is fine. I thank god every day for the little boy he is and the siblings he has. As they say: ‘The important thing is not the fall, but the landing’“, we read.

