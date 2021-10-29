Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge: black is black

The purchase of a Rolls-Royce is already a rather particular journey, allowing the customer to personalize almost anything he wants, by drawing in a catalog thicker than the former telephone directory. But to exist in the ultra luxury segment, you must always offer more than the competition and stand out. This is how Rolls-Royce brings out its special “Black Badge” finish on the Ghost.







The black and blue biton paint requires the intervention of several painters and bodybuilders for a very “deep black” result. An atmosphere of twilight that we find in the passenger compartment, which adopts a dashboard adorned with hundreds of small stars. Carbon rubs shoulders with Alcantara and wood in a world that is a little more “sporty” (all things considered, of course) than what we are used to seeing at Rolls-Royce.











The specifics do not stop there since the supercharged 6.75 V12 gains a few horsepower to increase to 600 horses. The English manufacturer indicates to have also retouched the damping, firmer, and the management of gearbox. The price? It is not communicated, but Rolls-Royce specifies all the same that the entry ticket is more than 400,000 €. And when we know the price and the number of options at “Rolls”, we imagine that the half million euros will be easily exceeded.