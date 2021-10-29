More

    Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge: black is black

    Business


    After the Cullinan, Rolls-Royce unveils its second model labeled “Black Badge”. Beyond the subtle black paint, the series is also illustrated by a small surplus of power: the V12 now reaches 600 hp all round.

    Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge: black is black

    The purchase of a Rolls-Royce is already a rather particular journey, allowing the customer to personalize almost anything he wants, by drawing in a catalog thicker than the former telephone directory. But to exist in the ultra luxury segment, you must always offer more than the competition and stand out. This is how Rolls-Royce brings out its special “Black Badge” finish on the Ghost.

    Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge: black is black

    The black and blue biton paint requires the intervention of several painters and bodybuilders for a very “deep black” result. An atmosphere of twilight that we find in the passenger compartment, which adopts a dashboard adorned with hundreds of small stars. Carbon rubs shoulders with Alcantara and wood in a world that is a little more “sporty” (all things considered, of course) than what we are used to seeing at Rolls-Royce.


    Rolls Royce Ghost Black Badge: black is black

    The specifics do not stop there since the supercharged 6.75 V12 gains a few horsepower to increase to 600 horses. The English manufacturer indicates to have also retouched the damping, firmer, and the management of gearbox. The price? It is not communicated, but Rolls-Royce specifies all the same that the entry ticket is more than 400,000 €. And when we know the price and the number of options at “Rolls”, we imagine that the half million euros will be easily exceeded.

    Photos (11)

    Find out more about: Rolls Royce Ghost


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleFive tips to make the time change less difficult
    Next articleMercato | Mercato – PSG: Solskjaer responds to Pogba’s rant about his future!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC