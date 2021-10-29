RUGBY. These legendary openers who wreaked havoc together before Jalibert and Ntamack

This is the potential association that everyone is talking about these last days. The one who would see the prodigies Matthieu Jalibert and Romain Ntamack being aligned side by side in Blue. Long dismissed by the staff of the Blues, the association would finally hold the rope and, the injuries of Vakatawa and Villière helping, it should materialize – initially – for the first fall test against Argentina. At least that’s what the training of the XV of France suggested at the beginning of the week, where the Bordeaux and Toulouse respectively wore the blue chasubles (those of the holders) flocked with the 10 and 12.

French team. Jalibert and Ntamack associated for the 1st November test? We’re going straight ahead!Rather than choosing, Fabien Galthié and his assistants would therefore have decided not to choose and to opt for a 3/4 line with two openers. Ntamack will therefore have the profile of 5 / 8th; a system historically very popular with the English. But besides, do you remember the similar iconic associations that our sport has known? Let’s go back to some of the most striking, even if the ranking is only purely subjective:

Ford – Farrell

We start with the English, of course, with the most famous association in recent years. La Perfide Albion has had two forerunners of international stature for nearly a decade, and rather than choosing, it has – more often than not – chosen to field them together. First under the Lancaster era, then under that of Eddie Jones since 2016. In all, the conductors of Leicester and the Saracens have been aligned nearly forty times together! In 2019, it is also with George Ford in 10 and Owen Farrell in 12 that the British will reach the final of the Japanese World Cup. Strong! Since then, their coach born in Australia sins, gropes, but always returns to his first idea: that of associating Ford and Farrell …

Larkham – Giteau

One of the associations of the kind that rocked the childhood of those who began to follow rugby in the 2000s is of course that between Stephen Larkham and Matt Giteau. Two magicians in this game, both trained at the opening but who will begin to officiate together with Giteau in 12 from 2004, under the leadership of a certain … Eddie Jones! In all, the current coach of Munster and the former Toulon player will be associated 25 times at the international level, until the retirement of “Bernie” in 2007. One of the greatest successes of this configuration of the game with two openers!





Wilkinson – Catt

For the anecdote, the real ones know that when the one who would become Sir Jonny Wilkison thereafter made his debut for England in April 1998, he replaced a certain Mike Catt during the game. It was not until during the 1999 World Cup that the latter, until now opener or rear with the XV de la Rose, will be repositioned in the center to make way for the opening back duo Grayson – Wilkinson. He will do the rest of his career there, until 2007, and will also form one of the associations of two most legendary forerunners in international rugby. This will lead England to 2 World Cup finals, that of 2003, which it will win (even if Catt will be on the bench against Australia), but also of 2007, this time lost to the Springboks. When we talk to you about the English system which likes to revolve around two forerunners, whoever does not think of Wilko and Catt as its pioneers throw the first stone at us!

Do you want a confession? We hesitated a lot between the Jones – Henson pair and the Hook – Henson pair. But the former enfant terrible of Welsh rugby played more alongside his elder Jones, and the Grand Slam of 2005 (more than that of 2008) being in our eyes the very symbol of the domination of Welsh rugby, our choice is is focused on this association. That year, led by their untenable 10 – 12 pair, the Red Devils kick the ass of the English assailant in Cardiff, win at the Stade de France against the Blues of Bernard Laporte and impress everyone. Henson becomes the local star, and even though his duet with Jones will not last for ages, the pragmatism of the one who was evolving at Clermont allied to the raw talent of the one who then passed through Toulon marked the spirits. Along with them, Wales also had unparalleled kicking depth at the time. And it is there that we will recall that in addition to having regularly repaired there during his career, Gavin Henson celebrated his first tenure in the red jersey at the opening … When we tell you that these repositionings have often worked !

Could also have been mentioned: the pairs Wilkinson – Giteau and Giteau – Hernandez in club, Hernandez – Contepomi and Carter – McAlister in selection. While recalling that if there is one stroke of genius to bring out the title of U20 world champion of Les Bleuets in 2018, it is the association of the two forerunners Carbonel and Ntamack by Sébastien Piqueronies. The Toulousain had then (already) slipped in 12, with the success that we know …