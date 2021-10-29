Rupture and public accusations, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid in the midst of a family crisis

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are in the middle of a storm. While several sources announce their breakup, the supermodel’s mother is at war with the singer.

Between Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the love story seems to be over. The couple, parent of a little Khai, 13 months old, would have separated, according to several sources quoted by the magazine “People”. “They are no longer together at the moment. But they remain two very good parents. They are raising their daughter together, ”commented a friend of the Hadid family. “Gigi is only focused on what’s best for Khai. She asks for the respect of her private life during this period ”, continued a representative of the top model, always with the magazine.

Everything seems to have accelerated Thursday, when an argument between Yolanda, Gigi’s mother, and her stepson, began to make the front page of the American media. According to the site TMZ, Yolanda Hadid would have announced his intention to file a complaint against the singer who would have beaten her. Very serious accusations to which the former member of One Direction immediately responded. He told TMZ to “strongly deny these false allegations”. “For the sake of my daughter, I refuse to give more details publicly,” he added.





“It was and always should be a private matter”

However, he shared a statement on his social networks. “As you all know, I am a low-key person and I want to create a safe and private environment in which my daughter can grow up. A place where family problems are not thrown to the world and where everyone chooses his side. In an effort to provide this protective space for her, I agreed not to challenge comments arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner, who entered our home then. that my partner had been away for several weeks, ”he explains without giving names and remaining rather vague.

“It was and always should be a private matter, but it seems so far that there are divisions and despite my efforts to bring us back to a peaceful family environment that will allow me to raise my daughter from a way it deserves, these words have leaked into the press, ”he adds. Despite the tensions, the artist hopes, however, that things can work out between all those involved, despite the “strong words that have been spoken”.

The couple had started dating in 2015 and separated in 2018, then in 2019. The lovebirds were reconciled again in November 2019. The star of the podiums then confirmed her pregnancy in April 2020.