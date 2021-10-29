Sahara: the Security Council votes a resolution that consolidates Morocco

By 13 votes in favor and 2 abstentions, the resolution renewing the mandate of Minurso for one year, therefore until October 31, 2022.

The two abstentions are the result of Russia and… oddly enough of Tunisia.

In the explanation of the vote, Russia reiterated its known position that the text is unbalanced. She regretted that the original draft resolution had not been changed.

France and the United States stressed that the Moroccan autonomy plan is serious, credible and realistic. “It has the potential to join this international aspiration for a definitive solution,” said the American representative.

In his report dated October 1, 2021, UN Secretary General António Guterres, as usual, provides an overview, theme by theme, and lists the events that have taken place since the October 2020 meeting.

“Between November 13, 2020 and August 31, 2021, the Royal Moroccan Army reported to Minurso 1,099 incidents involving gunfire against its units stationed along or near the sand wall, 83% of which were in Mahbas. She also reported 22 “infiltration attempts” through the sand wall to Minurso and 724 reconnaissance flights carried out by drones used by the Polisario Front, of which 88% in the areas of Mahbas and Userd ”.

In the section “Observations and recommendations”, the Secretary General adds:

“I remain convinced that a solution is possible despite the recent significant setback. Today more than ever, to achieve a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution (…) The parties and the international community will have to show strong political will ”.

“Neighboring states have an essential role to play in resolving the issue of Western Sahara. In this regard, the deterioration of relations between Morocco and Algeria is worrying. I encourage the two neighboring countries to find a way to

to renew their relations, in particular to promote cooperation, peace and security ”.

Documents

The report of the Secretary General dated October 1, 2021

Resolution 2548 (2020) of October 30, 2020