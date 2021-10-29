Samsung posts record quarter, boosted by strong demand for chips and smartphones

2
BRIEF // Samsung’s sales for the third quarter of 2021 are up 10%, mainly thanks to its chip, smartphone and display activities. The current quarter could however mark a slowdown.
Samsung released its results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, October 28. Here are the main points to remember:
- Turnover hits a new record with almost 74 trillion South Korean won (about 54.5 billion euros, or $ 63 billion) recorded, 10% higher than in the third quarter of 2020, which was already a record.
- An indicator of profitability and rising prices, operating income of 15.2 trillion South Korean won (about 11.2 billion euros, or $ 12.9 billion) was up 26 percent from the previous quarter. This is the second highest operating profit for the company.
- Net profit was 12.3 trillion South Korean won (about 9 billion euros, or $ 10.5 billion).
- In times of tension between supply and demand for electronic components, Samsung’s excellent results have been driven by its chips business which supplies technology companies around the world.
- Sales of smartphones, particularly the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, were also higher than in previous quarters.
- Its display activity also contributed to the record performances. The company supplies Oled panels from Apple on the iPhone 13 launched in September, but also from Nintendo on the new Switch Oled.
- Samsung has warned that the component shortage could affect its revenue in the fourth quarter, as demand from some customers could potentially slow due to bottlenecks in their supply chains.